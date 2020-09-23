No services are planned for Mary Lou Peggy Deines, 89, of Belton.
Mrs. Deines died Monday in a Belton living center.
She was born Oct. 24, 1930, in Montana to Paul and Henrietta Meyer Daellenbach. She worked in accounting for Shell Oil Co. She married Duane Deines on June 5, 1950. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2017. She moved to the Bell County area 30 years ago, from Houston. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wildflower Quilt Guild and Tri-City Gem and Mineral Club.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Mike Deines; and a daughter, Patricia Deines.
Survivors include six daughters, Linda Deines of Concordia, Mo., Joanne Rich of Waxahachie, Janice Merithew of Muskogee, Okla., Susan Koch of Coppenhagen, N.Y., Amy Lautenschlager of Chattanooga, Tenn. and Mary Keeton of Temple; a sister, Katherine Taylor of Santa Clarita, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.