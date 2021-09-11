Santiago “Mr. Jim” Cordova Jr.
Santiago Cordova Jr., 72, was born on November 4, 1948, in Temple, Texas, to Santiago and Eleuteria Cordova. He passed away in College Station, Texas, on September 6, 2021.
Santiago graduated in 1968 from Belton High School. Shortly after, he attended Temple Jr. College, then entered the Navy service. Mr. Jim loved to watch boxing and football games on Sundays. Mr. Jim never met a stranger, loved telling jokes, and could cut a rug. He was much of an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
His motto was, “Life is too short, you have to enjoy it every day”.
He leaves behind three sons and six grandchildren: Jimmy Cordova (Roxanna) Jaycie; Jeremy Cordova (Aricelle) Jeremy Jr., Jia; Jeffrey Cordova, Trey, Kyler, and Maximus Cordova; three sisters; Lydia (Rod) Rodriguez, Irene (Charlie) Gonzales, Sochil (Sam) Reyna, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Vega Cordova; son; Jason Jerrick Cordova; mother and stepfather, Eleuteria and Joe Gonzales of Belton, Texas; and father; Santiago Cordova Sr. of Weslaco, Texas.
Serving as Pallbearers: Jr. Zamorano, Gene Romero Jr., Rick Romero, Daniel Romero, Matt Ramirez, and Mike Ramirez. Honorary Pallbearer; Charlie Gonzales.
Viewing will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 9677 N. Hwy 6 Loop, Navasota, TX 77868 with Rosary being recited at 7pm.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10am also at Christ Our Light Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Navasota, TX.
Funeral Services entrusted to Rios Funeral Directors, 21036 Loop 494, New Caney, TX 77357, 281-689-7878.
Paid Obituary