Private family graveside services for Doris Ruth Kemp, 94, of Temple will be at a later date.
Ms. Kemp died Thursday, June 2, in Temple.
She was born Nov. 26, 1927, to Ernest Lee and Julia Whatley Kemp in the Stringtown community east of Temple. She attended Little Flock and Temple schools. She attended Temple Junior College, and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor College in 1948. She taught in Dallas area schools from 1948 to 1984. She earned a master’s of education degree from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth in 1953, and a doctorate in education from North Texas State University in 1977. She finished her teaching career at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dallas, and the First Baptist Church of Belton She was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She received the Yellow Rose of Texas award from the governor of Texas on her 90th birthday.
Survivors include two sisters, Betty Kemp of Temple and Carolyn Roberts of Belton; and a brother, Dr. Leroy Kemp of Belton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kemp Family Endowed Scholarship at UMHB, or to any charity.