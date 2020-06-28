Steven “Swede” Ling, 74, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at a local care facility.
He was born February 5, 1946, in Willmar, Minnesota, to Howard and Stella Ling. He graduated from Kerkhoven High School in 1964 and joined the U.S. Navy, serving from 1965 to 1969.
On July 30, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Watkins. After his service in the U.S. Navy, he returned to Minnesota where he owned and operated a dairy farm for seven years before moving to South Dakota to attend college. Upon graduating in 1986 he moved his family to Texas where he began his career with Metal Mart, working 28 years and retiring in 2014. Steve was known and liked by many for his razor sharp wit and genuine friendliness. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking in his well equipped shop and, most importantly, spending time entertaining his family with funny stories and jokes.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy of Belton; children Chris Ling and wife, Carrie; Sean Ling and wife, Amy; Molly Jones and husband, Michael; three sisters Kathryn Johnson, Mary Johnson and Donna Evans all of Minnesota; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Deanne, of Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Dossman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Killeen at 1:00 p.m