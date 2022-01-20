Services for Hosie Samuel Scott Jr., 79, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday in Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Scott died Monday, Jan. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 25, 1942, in Clarendon, Ark., to Hosie and Jettie Anna Scott. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a truck driver for 35 years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Anna Lela.
Survivors include a son, Samuel James Scott of Little Rock, Ark., a sister, Jacquelyn Scott of Chicago; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.