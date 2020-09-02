CAMERON — Services for Yvonne Moorman, 86, of Conroe will be 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Church in Conroe with the Rev. Dan Schiel and Phil Moorman officiating.
Burial will be in Liberty Hill Cemetery near Cameron.
Mrs. Moorman died Monday, Aug. 31, at an assisted living facility in Conroe.
She was born Aug. 13, 1934, in Rogers to Threadgill and Vivian Kornegay Robinson. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Christ Church.
Survivors include a son, Phil Robinson of Conroe; three daughters, Suzanne Arms of Conroe, Jackie Duncan of Magnolia and Elizabeth Glover of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.