Joseph D. Mankawich
Joseph D. Mankawich, 87, of Morgan’s Point died September 28, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be 10 AM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Jeff Miller officiating.
Joseph was born August 21, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Joseph A. and Mildred (Devan) Mankawich. He was President of his Senior class at Libertyville High School, graduating in 1951. He graduated with distinction at the top of his class from the Naval Aviation Cadets in Pensacola, Fl. He was commissioned as an officer in the United States Marine Corps in 1956. As a Naval Aviator he accumulated 6,256 flight hours. He operated 21 different types of propeller and jet military aircraft. He was carrier attack, and special weapons qualified. In 1956 Joseph married and had a wonderful family. As a family they lived in Illinois and California. Joseph provided for his family for 28 years. He was Vice President of Associated Aviation Underwriters and was responsible for upkeep and maintenance of the company aircraft. He was Vice President of Frank B. Hall and Co. after moving to California In 1974 he became commanding officer of Headquarters Squadron 48. Joseph retired from active duty in 1974 after serving 25 years as Lt. Col. He was Executive Vice President of Aon Corporation retiring in 1996. He owned and operated Airmarine Insurance Consultants from 96 to 99 as an expert witness to the Aviation Insurance Industry, out of 9 cases he represented all were won. He owned and operated the Starstream Catamarans Charter Business from 96 to 98. He owned Parrot Tree Coffee House on Roatan Island Honduras. Joseph retired to a half acre ranch home in Morgan’s Point Resort in 2005. He held 1 US patent for a Hydrofoil Sailboat and 1 copyright for a High-Tech Catamaran. But most important: “I have close personal friends from high school, college, military, business, aviation insurance, boating and marine industry and many other foreign locations, from the Orient to Europe to the Caribbean and Central America in Honduras and Roatan, 100;s of good close relationships that I treasure and have maintained over many years. Most special of all, I met my soulmate and loving partner Shirley who has been a beautiful pleasure in my life. We have shared many delights of life, in almost every way. I would wish this special relationship for everyone.”
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Gambrell; a son, Joseph Charles Mankawich; two daughters, Cynthia Susanne Mankawich and Lisa Ann Dreher; a sister, Judy Baker, and one grandchild, Alex Dreher.
