ROSEBUD — Services for Carol Koenig, 67, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Terry Atkins officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mrs. Koenig died Wednesday, May 12, at an Austin hospital.
She was born Jan. 5, 1954, in Brenham to Richard and Dorothy Schulz Brade. She graduated from Giddings High School in 1972. She received a bachelor’s degree from Liberty University. She married Edward Koenig on July 10, 1976. She worked for the Texas National Guard.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Kristi Babb of Mansfield and Kimberly Martinez of Allen; two sisters, Jeanette Mattiza of Houston and Marion Shofner of Pflugerville; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Texas Wendish Heritage Society, 1011 CR 212, Giddings, TX 78942.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.