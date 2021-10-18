ROCKDALE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Jose “Joe” Lopez, 80, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Pedro Castillo officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Lopez died Tuesday, Oct. 5, at a Houston nursing home.
He was born Sept. 12, 1941, in Rockdale to Canuto and Tereza Castillo Lopez. He worked as a grounds keeper with Rockdale Independent School District until his retirement in 2008. He lived most of his life in Rockdale.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph A. Lopez of Katy and Canuto Lopez of Middle River, Md.; two daughters, Ariel A. Lopez and Nancy Castaneda, both of Round Rock; a sister, Marie Zapata of Rockdale; a brother, Paul Lopez of Rockdale; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.