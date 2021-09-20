Services for Rosendo Temeyosa Sr., 84, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial with military honors will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Temeyosa died Sunday, Sept. 12.
He was born Oct. 7, 1937, in San Benito to Zeferino and Estefana Rodriguez Temeyosa. He was in the Marine Corps for 21 years, serving in the Vietnam and Korean wars. His duty stations included Camp Pendleton, Calif.; Camp Lejeune, N.C.; and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. He had resided in Temple for 34 years. He worked at Texas Instruments, Artcobell, Golden Corral and Walmart.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild in 1985, his wife in 1987, a daughter in 1988 and a son in 2002.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary A. Roberts and Katherine L.P. Garcia; three sons, Luke P. Temeyosa of Temple and Rosendo Temeyosa Jr. and Michael A. Temeyosa, both of Columbus; many grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.