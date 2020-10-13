Doris Ann Bruggman, age 72, of Academy, Texas passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home. She was born in Temple, Texas on July 30, 1948 to Edward and Wilma (Hanacik) Brenek.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry Bruggman, Sr. Also survived are her three children and nine grandchildren: Son, Larry Bruggman, Jr. and his wife, Andrea, and their three children, Caleb, Chloe and Carley Ann of League City. Her daughter Lori Ann Kallus and husband, Steven, and three children Kenlie Jo, Kirtley, and Krislee of La Grange, and her son Mark Bruggman and his wife, Shana, and their three children Hunter, Hailey and Haiden of Temple.
Doris was the eldest of six children. She is survived by all her brothers: Edward Brenek, Jr. (Beatrice) of Temple, Richard Brenek (Betty) of Yarrellton, Marvin Brenek (Cheryl) of Temple, Ernest Brenek (Ann) of Temple, and Albert Brenek of Temple. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Carol Bienski (Pete, Sr.) and Sandra Mayo (Henry) both of Bryan-College Station. Also survived are several nieces and nephews.
Doris graduated from Belton High School. She married Larry
Bruggman of Rosebud on February 25, 1973, and were the first couple to be wed in the newly built St. Luke Catholic Church. Doris worked for about 50 years in professional bookkeeping, administration, and accounting services. She was employed by Centex Periodicals, formerly Temple News, and RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance, from which she retired. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple and a member of their Women’s Society in which she volunteered her time on the bereavement committee. She was also a member of K.J.Z.T. and had served as an officer of the local society. Doris enjoyed sewing, baking, and serving others. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Luke Catholic Church 2807 Oakdale Dr. Temple, Texas 76502 with Burial to follow at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple, Texas.
