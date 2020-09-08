Services for Virginia M. Estrada, 74, of Davilla will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Interment will be 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Estrada died Sunday, Aug. 30.
She was born Aug. 11, 1946, in Lockhart to Vicente P. and Benita Valdez Mireles. She was a trainer for Safeway for many years. She was a bookkeeper for St. Luke Catholic Church and St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Gilbert L. Estrada; a son, Gilbert A. Estrada Jr.; a daughter, Elissa A. Andreas; and four grandchildren.
Rosary will be recited 6-8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
A meal will be served Thursday at the church following the services.