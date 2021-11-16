Eva Lee Billeck
Eva Lee Billeck, 75, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center after a lengthy battle. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Northside Church of Christ in Temple, TX, with burial at Holland Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 pm.
Mrs. Billeck was born August 7, 1946 in Temple, TX at Scott and White Memorial Hospital to Ellis Lee and Evelyn Allyne Nunnallee. She grew up in Temple, spending much of her time also in Holland, TX with her grandparents. She graduated from Temple High School in 1964 and later from Temple Junior College in 1966 with an Associates degree. In 1967, she met the love of her life, Johnny Billeck and married him six months later. They would be married for 54 years.
She immediately “adopted” all of the new nieces and nephews she had from her husband’s side, adding to her love of her nieces and nephews from her sister. She never met a baby or child she didn’t immediately fall in love with and have to hold and love on. She and Johnny had three children of their own, Lorie, Greg, and Jonathan Lee. All three of their children brought home friends who needed a home and Eva Lee never blinked an eye but took in those kids, too. Lorie likes to joke that she may be the oldest of the “natural” kids, but she’s a middle child really because of all the children Eva Lee and Johnny brought home with them and loved.
Eva Lee began working for the United States Postal Service in 1979 in Temple, carrying mail for Rural Route 5, which she continued for many years. When the position for Postmaster of Heidenheimer, TX came open, she moved to that position from which she eventually retired.
She loved getting to know all of her customers in both positions and made sure they all knew they were special to her.
Eva Lee was a faithful Christian as a member of the congregation of Northside Church of Christ for over 40 years, also serving as a hardworking Deacon’s wife. Before that, she was a member of the Avenue T Church of Christ, where she was raised, baptized and married. She shared her faith and belief in Heaven by showing God’s love to everyone she met, even perfect strangers. If one was blessed to meet Eva Lee, they were immediately drawn in with her smile, laugh, and big hugs.
Survivors include her husband Johnny from Heidenheimer, children Lorie (Larry) Mitchell of Carlsbad, NM, Greg (Reyna) Billeck of Belton, TX, and Jonathan (Lisa) Billeck of Ft. Rucker, AL, grandchildren Alexander & Aleice Mitchell of Lubbock, TX, Alfred Garcia of Belton, Michelle (Shawn) Yarnell of Aubrey, TX, and Brandon and Rebecca Lee Billeck of Ft. Rucker, and great-grandchildren Radiance, Junior, and Novaleigh Garcia of Belton and Aiden and Kylo Yarnell of Plano, along with many “adopted” children and grandchildren who all called her Mom and Nana. She is also survived by her sister, Ann (Jamie) Boyd, also of Temple.
Pallbearers are Alex Mitchell, Alfred Garcia, Jody Owens, Darren Boyd, David Boyd, Ben Hoffpauir, Robbie Daniel, and Wes Teeters. Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Billeck and Junior Garcia.
Memorials may be sent to the Eastern European Missions in care of Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. 3rd, Temple, TX 76501.
To share a memory or sign Eva’s guestbook please visit www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary