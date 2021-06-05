BELTON — Roger Lee Teeters, 73, of Copperas Cove died Friday, June 4, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple with the Rev. Paul Meredith officiating.
Mr. Teeters was born Nov. 1, 1947, in Georgetown, Ohio, to Iola Walker and Jesse Teeters. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He received three Purple Heart medals. He worked for Mobil Chemical. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple, American Legion Post No. 55 in Belton, VFW Post No. 4008 in Belton, VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple and VFW Post No. 8577 in Copperas Cove.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa Teeters of Copperas Cove; two sons, Wes Teeters of Temple and Tony Gillispie of Copperas Cove; three daughters, Jeanetta Roman of Heidenheimer, Tammy Dean of Copperas Cove and Corita Teeters of Troy; three brothers, Eugene Teeters of Florida, John Teeters of North Carolina and Charlie Teeters of Indiana; a sister, Iola Wolford of Idaho; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.