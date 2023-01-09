Services for Harvey Neal Smith, 85, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Temple Bible Church.
Mr. Smith died Thursday, Jan. 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 20, 1937, in Santa Anna to Harvey D. and Floye Vivian Spencer Smith. He had been a resident of Temple for the past 58 years. He graduated from high school in Brownwood. He attended Howard Payne University. He served in the Army. He married Gloria Jean Kennedy in 1963 in Marshall. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for 24 years and served as a local chairman of the United Transportation Union for 15 years. He then worked as administrator for the Consolidated Association of Railroad Employees for 20 years. He was president of the Association of Railroad Medical Service Executives for 10 years and remained on the board of directors of CARE until his death. He attended Temple Bible Church
He was preceded in death by a son, Reggie Smith.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Regina Gallia of Temple; a sister, Judy Massengale of Conroe; a brother, Pat Smith of Brownwood; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Bible Church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.