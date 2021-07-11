John Robert Houston, Jr.
John Robert Houston, Jr. “Big John”, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and good friend to many, passed away on June 25, 2021, in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 83 after facing mounting health challenges over recent years with courage, strength, and an amazing attitude. He was born in Temple, Texas, to Martha (Hunka) and John R. Houston, Sr. He graduated from Temple High School in 1955 and received a B.S. in Architectural Construction from Texas A&M (class of ‘59). After graduating, he began his 43 year career with the Ceco Corp. in Houston and soon transferred to Dallas where he worked in engineering, sales, marketing, and management before retiring in 2003. However, his greatest joys were the personal relationships and lifelong friendships he built with customers over the years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1960-66. He had a deep love for his country and never failed to thank the men and women who protected it. In 1966 he married the love of his life, Genevieve, and they were later blessed by the birth of their daughter, Shelley. A “people person” who never met a stranger, he greatly loved his family and friends. John was a gentleman known for his integrity, wonderful smile, gentleness, and kind heart. John enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, reading history books and spy novels, and keeping up with current events. An avid Cowboys fan dating back to their days in the Cotton Bowl, his cheering at football games - be it pro, college, or high school - was loud and legendary. He was a member of Lovers Lane United Methodist Church for over 55 years where he enjoyed serving with the parking lot crew for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Genevieve; daughter of whom he was so proud, Shelley Putnam (Aaron); brother, James T. Houston (Janice); sister, Katherine Jordan (Max); grandchildren that he adored, Genna and A.J.; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of Lovers Lane United Methodist Church on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75220 or the Brain Support Network, www.brainsupportnetwork.org, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026.
