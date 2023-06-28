BELTON — Services for Roy Lee Dillard, 86, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mr. Dillard died Sunday, June 25, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Nov .14, 1936, in Atoka, Okla., to Albert and Fannie Nix Dillard. He was raised in Moody. He worked as an automotive mechanic in Moody. He married Ruby Hein in 1958 in Moody.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Dale Dillard of Robinson and David Dillard of Moody; a daughter, Rose David of Moody; a brother, Frankie Emmons of Oglesby; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.