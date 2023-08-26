A funeral Mass for Louis Pina Fuentez, 98, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Fuentez died Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 26, 1924, in Bremond to Norberta and Jose Fuentez Sr. He had been a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church since 1957. He worked at American Desk from 1957 to 1997. He was a member of Santo Nombre, and was involved in the Crucillista ministry. He was a member of the Pioneer Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faustina Fuentez.
Survivors include a son, Ralph Fuentez; three daughters, Norberta Gonzales, Teresa Garver and Isabel Eaton; three brothers, Felix Fuentez, Lus Fuentez and Tony Fuentez; four sisters, Anita Ramos, Alberta Fuentez, Lupe Ruiz and Janie De Jesus; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.