BELTON — Services for Brandon Lee Gutierrez, 26, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Rey Ramirez officiating.
Mr. Gutierrez died Monday, Sept. 26, in Montrose, Colo.
He was born March 23, 1996, in Edinburg to Jose Gutierrez and Maria Trevino. He worked for Midwest Demolition in Lincoln, Neb.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Maria and Danny Trevino; two brothers, Jose Gutierrez of Harker Heights and Bo Gutierrez of Killeen.
Memorials may be made to Avenue Central Texas Church, 9425 W. FM 436, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.