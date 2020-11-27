Private services are planned for Dr. Sharon Dianne Necessary, 76, of Temple.
Ms. Necessary died Tuesday, Nov. 24, in Temple.
She was born May 5, 1944, in Wharton.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Updated: November 27, 2020 @ 3:27 am
