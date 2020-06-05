Glenn Earl Brandt
Glenn Earl Brandt, 71 of Temple, Texas passed away June 1, 2020, with family at his side. He was born February 7, 1949 in Wharton, Texas to the late Alfred and Josephine Wendel Brandt.
He was born in Wharton, moved to El Campo in 1955 where he attended St. Phillips Catholic School; he graduated from El Campo High school in 1967. He then attended Sam Houston State University where he received his Accounting and CPA certification in 1976. Glenn was a practicing CPA for 40+ years. He married his wife Kathy Mach Brandt on May 29, 1971, his career started out in Houston, then taking him to La Grange, Bryan and finally Temple. During these formative years he was a civil servant as a member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifelong member of the Lions Club; he tirelessly served his community as a Charter member, President, Treasurer, and District Governor across three different clubs receiving numerous accolades and awards. He spent many hours volunteering at the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville for children with disabilities.
He was a generous and loving husband, father and grandfather. His hobbies included spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing poker, dominoes, and golf. He loved collecting miniature figurines.
He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Josephine Brandt, brother Carl Brandt, sister-in-law Sharon Zuber Brandt and niece Jennifer Brandt Walker.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Mach Brandt children, Steven Brandt, wife Jenny of Magnolia and Stephanie Brandt Whalen, husband Joseph Whalen of Austin and sisters Melissa Brandt Lester, husband Ken of Port Lavaca and Pamela Brandt Rosselli, husband Angelo of Sealy. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Madison and Michael Brandt, Katherine and Julia Whalen, Justin and Britney Plata and great granddaughter Savanah Plata.
Glenn will be laying in state on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home, 14 West Barton Avenue, Temple. The family will be accepting visitors along with a viewing on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at approximately 2:00 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, Temple, with Reverend John Guzaldo officiating.
Pallbearers are his fellow Lions: Harry Adams, John Conner, Ray Harper, Lawrence Sanchez, Randy Sepulvado, Rodney Smith; Honorary pallbearers: Jim Bohls, Joe Holman, Lisle Meeker, Elwood Smith, Charlie Pierce and Roy Wells.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Texas Lions Camp at
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary