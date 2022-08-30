CAMERON — Services for Elizabeth Anna Egger, 87, of Cameron and formerly of Clarence, N.Y., will be 10 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Egger died Thursday, Aug. 25, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 15, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to John and Violet Milligan Fannin. She married John A. Egger on Aug. 31, 1957. She worked as an executive secretary and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; three sons, John Egger of Cameron, William “Bill” Egger of Cookeville, Tenn., and David Egger of Belton; a daughter, Jean Carolus of Bemus Point, N.Y.; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.