CAMERON — Services for Avold Taylor “Sonny” Swanzy, 102, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Ben Arnold Cemetery.
Mr. Swanzy died Friday, April 28, at a Cameron nursing and rehab facility.
He was born Jan. 27, 1921, near Calvert to Murdock and Alma Kuhn Swanzy. He married Ruby Sweet on Sept. 26, 1942, and she preceded him in death on March 3, 2003. He was a farmer and a carpenter. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cameron where he served as deacon for many years.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Marek of the Meeks community and Joy Schneider of Rogers; a son, Donald Swanzy of Angleton; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Cameron, or to the Ben Arnold Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.