SALADO — Services for Patsy Ann Lewis Mayfield Davis, 88, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Belton.
Burial will be 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park in Lubbock, followed by a reception 4-6 p.m. at the Texas Tech Club East Side.
Mrs. Davis died Wednesday, March 23.
She was born in Plainview on Dec. 6, 1933, to John Clarence and Claudia Shropshire Lewis. She grew up in Winters and Brownfield, graduating from Brownfield High School in 1951. She graduated from Wayland Baptist University in 1955. She earned her master’s degree in education from Texas Tech University in 1959. In June 1957, she married Charles Edmond Mayfield at First Baptist Church Plainview. They lived in Lubbock, where she was an elementary school teacher. She was a charter member of Oakwood Baptist Church in Lubbock. She married Wallace Edmond David in July 1998. They lived in Plainview for four years while he served as president and chancellor of Wayland Baptist University before retiring to Salado. She was active at the First Baptist Church of Belton and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She co-wrote three books with her husband: “God’s Christmas Gift,” “Santa’s Closet” and “It Came to Pass.” She also wrote “The Quilt Book” and “Big Mama’s Little Stories.”
She was preceded in death by her first husband in 1989.
Survivors include her second husband of Salado; five children, Todd Mayfield of Hunt, Melissa Neal of Phoenix, Ariz., Dial Mayfield of Allen, Rachel Wilcox of Coppell and Scot Mayfield of Lubbock; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren;
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. Wallace and Patsy Davis Endowed Scholarship at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, 900 College St., Box 8409, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.