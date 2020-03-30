Services for Devon James Tomme-Juergens, 27, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Tomme-Juergens died Saturday, March 28, in Temple.
He was born June 13, 1992, in Temple to Janet Tomme and Forrester Juergens Jr. He was a painter.
Survivors include his parents; a half-brother, Forrester Juergens III of Colorado; a step-brother, Sabastian Hargrove of Temple; and two sisters, Melody Hammons of Ohio and Alora Juergens of Colorado.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.