Services for Gloria Marie Coffman, 94, of Las Vegas, Nev. will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
Mrs. Coffman died Sunday, Feb. 27.
She was born Feb. 9, 1928, in Miami, Fla to Rocco Charles Russomano and Isabelle Ciccone. She married Hartzell W. Coffman in 1959.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Jo Ann Paulk, and a son, Joe Allen Coffman.
Survivors include four children; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Neptune Society Funeral Home in Las Vegas is in charge of arrangements.