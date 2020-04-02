ROCKDALE — Services for Sara Marie Johnson, 25, of Rockdale will be private.
Ms. Johnson died Monday, March 30, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 11, 1995, in Rockdale. She graduated from Thorndale High School in 2013. She worked as a receptionist at the Quality Inn.
Survivors include a son, Noah Burke; a daughter, Gracelynn Johnson; her father, Jackie Johnson of Rockdale; her mother and stepfather, Belinda and Troy Moffett of Rockdale; a brother, Trevor Snyder of Warren, Pa.; two sisters, Chelsea Snyder and Megan Johnson, both of Rockdale; and grandparents, Gloria Snyder and JB and Rosie Johnson, all of Rockdale.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.