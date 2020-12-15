BELTON — No services are planned for Marie Elaine Jenkins, 72, of Belton.
She died Dec. 8 at a local hospital.
She was born Feb. 16, 1948, in Lima, Ohio, to Naomi and Lowell Hartzog. She owned M&J.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Tubbs in 2004; and a grandchild in 2013.
Survivors include a son, John Cisek of Troy; two daughters, Ann Forrest of Belton and Theresa Zaruba of Temple; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.