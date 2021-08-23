BELTON — Services for Dianna Lee Dowling Powell, 70, of Morgan’s Point Resort, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Randy Evans officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Powell died Saturday, Aug. 21, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 26, 1950, in Temple to Thomas and Mary Lee Hulsey Dowling. She married James Henry Lee Powell. She was a bail bondsman and owned Action by Dianna Powell Bail Bonds. She also was a taxi driver for several years.
She was preceded in death by her husband on April 13, 2002.
Survivors include a son, Larry gene Nichols of Holland; two daughters, Edna Joyce Yeager of Salado and Jamie Ann Cortez of Morgan’s Point Resort; a brother, Tommy Joe Dowling of Killeen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.