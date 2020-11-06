Services for Delores “Lois” Ward King, 67, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Shannon Harrison officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. King died Wednesday, Oct. 28, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 24, 1953, in Snyder to Hilton Ward and Minnie Lee Stewart. She attended Lincoln High School in Snyder and Howard College in Big Spring. She attended Bethel I.M. Church in Temple. She married Eddie Frank King on Sept. 27, 1997. She worked as a certified nurse’s aide for 20 years.
Survivors include her husband; five sons, Johnny Ward, James Ward, Marquarion Ward, and Larry Price Jr., all of Temple and Shannon Harrison of Snyder; two daughters, LaSaunya Ward of Killeen and Nikisha Hellums of Temple; a brother, Robert Ward of Snyder; two sisters, Yolanda Anderson of Arlington and Brenda McKnight of Temple; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. today at the funeral home, a wake will begin at 6 p.m.