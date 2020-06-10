Devon James Tomme Juergens
Devon James Tomme Juergens, 27, of Temple passed on March 28th, 2020.
A Memorial Birthday Celebration Service will be held Saturday, June 13 at 3:00pm at the VFW Post #1820, Temple Tx with pastor Billy Koinm officiating.
Devon James “D-Boy” Tomme - Juergens was born June 13, 1992 in Temple, Tx to Forrester Juergens and Janet Tomme.
He graduated from Temple High School, then went onto college at Alvin Community College where he obtained an Associates in Mechanics. He worked for his step-father in Paint and Body works at Rock Collision. Hobbies included working on cars and hanging out with friends. He was a class clown and always full of energy. He was truly the life of the party. He was a mommy’s boy. He was proud of it. He was never ashamed of Love. He cared for and loved everyone. His desire was to have children of his own. Red and black were his favorite colors. We will be celebrating his birthday and requesting attendees to wear red in honor of his birthday.
Survivors include, Mother, Janet Tomme of Temple; step-father, Scott Hardgrove of Temple; sister, Melody Hammons of Ohio; step-brother, Sebastian Hardgrove of Temple; father, Forrester Juergens and Lisa Juergens of Colorado; half-brother, Forrester Juergens III of Colorado and half sister, Alora Juergens of Colorado.
