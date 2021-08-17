Services for Jimmy Duane Beeson, 73, are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Beeson died Monday, May 31.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1947 in Nacogdoches.
Please contact the funeral home if you know anyone related to Mr. Beeson.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Jimmy Duane Beeson, 73, are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Beeson died Monday, May 31.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1947 in Nacogdoches.
Please contact the funeral home if you know anyone related to Mr. Beeson.