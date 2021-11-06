ROCKDALE — Services for Joyce Roberts, 82, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Roberts died Thursday, Nov. 4, at a Temple care center.
She was born May 27, 1939, in Brenham to Jack and Laura Landford Lands. She married Wayne Roberts on Aug. 5, 1955, in Rockdale. She was an LVN at Richards Memorial Hospital in Rockdale and St. Edwards Hospital in Cameron. She attended Rockdale Full Gospel Church for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Roberts, on Nov. 1, 2008.
Survivors include a son, Edmond Roberts of Rockdale; a daughter, Rebecca Parker of Temple; four grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.