CAMERON — Services for Lillie Beatrice Dent, 90, of Cameron will be private.
Mrs. Dent died Wednesday, Dec. 2, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Feb. 20, 1930, in the Marlow community of Milam County to John and Lillie Jane Choat Tindall. She was a retired nurse, and a member of Marlow Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Oliver Clarence Dent; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Alfred Dent III of Dallas, Jack Dent of Cameron and Donald Dent of Irving; a daughter, Karen Mann of Huntsville; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.