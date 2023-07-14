WACO — Services for Gertrude Mack Haynes, 91, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Corinth Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mrs. Haynes died Wednesday, June 28, in Phoenix, Ariz.
She was born April 9, 1932, in Hicks to Sam and Eugene Mack. She received a GED in the 1970s. She was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple and also attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She worked as a nurse’s aide, as an assistant director at Saulsbury Daycare Center, and also worked as a caregiver in home health care until retiring.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Riggins; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Samuel Haynes Sr. of Temple; six daughters, Kerry Meador, Brenda Westbrook and Patricia Sandford, all of Phoenix, Rose Haynes-Taylor of The Colony, and Gameisa Haynes-Hickenbotham and Kimberly Haynes, both of Temple; a brother, Benny Lee Heslip; three sisters, Betty Davis of Aurora, Colo., Katha Hodges of Caldwell, and Darlene Williams of Somerville; and 69 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Corinth Baptist Church in Temple.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.