Services for Nicandra L. Hernandez, 97, of Gatesville will be 10 a.m. Monday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Hernandez died Sunday, April 26.
She was born March 15, 1923, in Hutto to Doroteo and Sara Martinez Lopez. She married Ramon Hernandez on Aug. 24, 1937.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Josie Rhodes.
Survivors include a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.