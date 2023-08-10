Mary Pauline Gibbs (Polly)
Mary Pauline Gibbs (Polly), age 84, of Jarrell, Texas passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023. Polly was born December 2, 1938 in Houston, Texas to Ernest and Esther Palm.
A visitation for Polly will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628. Polly’s life will be celebrated Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home during her Celebration of Life Service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com for the Gibbs family.
