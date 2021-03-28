Services for Janet Sue Fulkerson, 67, of Temple will be at a later date.
Ms. Fulkerson died March 20 at her residence.
She was born Sept. 25, 1953, in Mexico, Mo., to Miron and Barbara Stock. She graduated from Mexico Senior High School in 1972. She served in the U.S. Army. She completed the LVN program at Temple Junior College. She was a nurse at the VA hospital in Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, Tristen Korsmo of Temple; and a brother, David Stock of Mexico, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.