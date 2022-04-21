Services for Frances Janette Ellison, 72, of Little River Academy will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Ellison died Wednesday, April 13, at a Baylor Scott & White hospital.
She was born Jan. 2, 1950, in Rosebud to Adolph August and Mary Cathrine Bockholt Herzog. She attended Westphalia and Rosebud schools. She worked at Camp Mabry in Austin and was a pharmacy technician. She was a Christian.
Survivors include her son, Timothy Michael Arnold of McGregor; four daughters, Jeannine Renee Arnold of Alabama, Christine Yvonne Warren of Golinda, Stephanie Danielle Ellison of Louisiana, and Jacqueline Michelle Honke of Little River-Academy; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.