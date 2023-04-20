David Mark Kolodziej
David Mark Kolodziej, 56, of Lampasas, passed away on Sunday April 16, 2023 at his home in Lampasas.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6 pm Thursday, April 20 at Heritage Funeral Home, Lampasas.
Requiem Mass is 11 am Friday, April 21 at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Lampasas. The Rite of Committal will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lampasas.
David was born in Killeen, Texas on February 4, 1967 to Theodore and Betty Anne Kolodziej. He grew up in Lampasas and attended school in Lampasas, eventually obtaining his GED. He was a craftsman at jewelry making and worked for Marilen Henry in Lampasas. His main trade was grocery stocking at Albertson’s stores in Austin and Temple, and Walmart in Marble Falls for many years.
David enjoyed running track in High School. He started fishing at a young age with his dad and brothers in Sulfur Creek and Inks Lake and always loved fishing. He felt at home outdoors. He loved spending time with family and friends. David loved children and was a kid-at-heart. His children and nieces were his delight. He developed a hobby of flying toy drones later in life. He was a faithful Dallas Cowboys fan.
But what David loved most was the Lord and his Catholic faith. He devoted much of his time praying and reading the Bible. He wanted to share the Good News of salvation through Jesus Christ. One day, he went to Hancock Springs park, grilled hot dogs and shared them with anyone who stopped by to share their faith!
He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Lampasas.
He is preceded in death by his father, Theodore “Ted” John Kolodziej of Lampasas.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Anne Hood of Lampasas, brothers Michael Kolodziej and wife Cathy of Hamilton, Martin Kolodziej and wife Brittany of San Antonio, sisters Lisa Marie Carson of Lampasas and Mary Anne Lowe of San Angelo, daughter Vanessa Norton of Warner, Oklahoma, son David Michael Kolodziej of Lake Jackson, Texas, grandchildren, Colby and Willow of Warner, Oklahoma, nephew Christopher Kolodziej and great-niece Isabella of San Antonio, nieces Cortney Kelly and Megan Lowe of Dallas, and Quinn Kolodziej of San Antonio.
The family thanks our brothers and sisters in Christ at St. Mary Catholic Church who have been loving and supportive throughout David’s illness.
