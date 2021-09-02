Services for Irene Johnson, 73 of Rockdale will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Springfield Baptist Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Shawn Hancock officiating.
Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Johnson died Friday, Aug. 27 at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born March 13, 1948, to Isaac and Lucile (Maxwell) Miller. She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church where she served as Sherman Culinary and missionary. She attended Aycock School in Rockdale. She worked for Rockdale Inn as a cook for many years and Harold Parsley for many years. She worked with Mobile Chemical Company in Temple, H&M Contract for five years, and TU Power plant for 12 years. She was a faithful member of the Modernistic Social Club
Survivors include her husband, Jessie Johnson of Rockdale; four stepdaughters Shelia Williams, Rhode Burns, Sony McClellan and Michelle Lee; four brothers, Wilbert Miller of Oklahoma City, Henry Miller and Elmo Miller, both of Rockdale, and Donald Miller of Bandera; three sisters, Mary Allen and Lynda Ford, both of Rockdale, and Sandrie McNeal of Tennessee.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.