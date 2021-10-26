Jo-Carroll “Perry” Wasney, 72, passed away on 10/17/2021 in her home in Temple, Texas. She was a homemaker, a devoted wife, an amazing mother and a beautiful memaw to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Stephen M. Wasney and a brother Steven Perry of Georgia. She is survived by her 4 children, Tina Murphy, Thomas Thornley, Christopher Thornley and Kody Kolar.
She had 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Rosebud, Texas. In memory, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements by Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton, Texas.