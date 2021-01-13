Vanessa
Waddington
Vanessa Waddington, age 51 of Belton passed away on the morning of December 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born on December 22, 1969 in Austin to D.C. and Marilyn (Clopton) Shuler.
Vanessa is a graduate of Temple High School. She will forever be remembered for being very loving and outgoing. Family was her life. She loved her grandbabies with all her heart, and they will miss her dearly as she is taking her rest in heaven.
She is preceded in death by her parents D.C. and Marilyn Shuler and her grandfather William Pitts.
Left to cherish Vanessa’s memory is her grandmother Betty Pitts, her sister Tanisha Shuler, her husband Danny Waddington, her children Derrek Shuler, Heather Smith and Macayla Bartek, as well as her grandchildren David Weber IV, Izabella Yung, Konner Shuler, Khloe Bartek and Ada Bartek.
Memorial services are pending at this time. Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary