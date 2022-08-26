Services for Samuel “Peter” Lewis Fletcher, 66, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Services for Samuel “Peter” Lewis Fletcher, 66, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Fletcher died Thursday, Aug. 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 21, 1955, in Temple to Rebecca Winkfield and John Fletcher. He attended Temple public schools and served in the U.S. Army. He married Carolyn Childers. He worked as a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by a daughter.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Kirby Wilson Jr. of Belton; six brothers, Joe Ray McKinzie of Alaska, Titus Fletcher of Germany, James Fletcher and David Fletcher, both of Temple, Walter Fletcher of Dallas, and Willie Fletcher of Austin; and five sisters, Sandra Fletcher, Ethel Fletcher and Wanda Fletcher, all of Irving, Delphine Holloway of Houston, and Jennifer Fletcher of Austin.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.