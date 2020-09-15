Services for Terry Dianne Thompson, 75, of Troy will be private.
Mrs. Thompson died Saturday, Sept. 12, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 9, 1945, in San Diego to Jesse Monroe Watts and Johnnie Honeycutt. She attended schools in Troy ISD. She married Ernest Thompson on Sept. 15, 1961. She was a member of East Highway Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Elizabeth Fabianke of Troy and Melissa Tippen of Belton; and three grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.