Services for Charles Lynn Clawson, 74, of Moffat will be 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Belton Lighthouse Church.
Mr. Clawson died Sunday, Nov. 6, at his residence.
He was born May 21, 1948, in Gatesville to Charles H. and Dorothy Goode Clawson. He had been a resident of Bell County for more than 70 years. He worked as a truck driver for 17 years before retiring from the VA hospital after working there for 18 years. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 1820 and CMA Motorcycle Ministry. He was a member of the Belton Lighthouse church for 12 years. He was a Vietnam War veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Clawson; two sons, Jeff McFadden and Bobby Clawson; a brother, Billy Don Clawson; a sister, Pamela Clawson Collazo; and four grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be at his residence in Moffat following the service.