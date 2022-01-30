BELTON — Services for Carolyn Schiller Mercer, 80, of Temple will be private
Mrs. Mercer died Saturday, Jan. 22, at a Bastrop nursing home.
She was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Temple to Walter and Albina Gerick Schiller. She graduated from Temple High School, and later received her bachelor’s degree from Texas Woman’s University in Denton. She worked for many years for Southwestern Bell and later for AT&T before her retirement in 2000. After retirement, she worked for Temple ISD for an additional 10 years assisting with special needs students, retiring again in 2010. She was a longtime member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include a nephew and a great-nephew.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.