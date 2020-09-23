Services for Marion “Kay” Morriss, 69, of Moody will be 3 p.m. Friday at Sunset Ranch in Moody.
Mrs. Morriss died Monday, Sept. 21, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 21, 1961 in McKinney to William “Bus” and Jackie Webb Moore. She grew up in the Prosper area and was a graduate of Prosper High School. She had lived in Moody the last 23 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Laura Aycock of Moody; a son, Jacky Martin of Moody; a sister, Janet Witt of Moody; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home Temple is in charge of arrangements.