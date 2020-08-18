ROCKDALE — Services for Edward Swenson, 97, of Milano will be 2 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery near Milano.
Mr. Swenson died Friday, Aug. 14, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 26, 1923, in Manor to Tom and Olive Roberts Swenson. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He graduated from Sam Houston University in Huntsville. He married Addie Belle Tisdale on Jan. 28, 1949, in Huntsville. He was a teacher, coach and principal. He was a member of Milano Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Jan. 5, 2009.
Survivors include two sons, Jack Swenson of Temple and Dick Swenson of Crosby; a daughter, Connie Ruiz of Beaumont; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.