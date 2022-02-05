Services for Loyd Fulton, 85, of Troy will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the First Born in Belton with the Rev. Ben Gutierrez officiating.
Mr. Fulton died Tuesday, Feb. 1, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 6, 1936, to Joseph and Tommie Petty Fulton. He was raised and attended schools in Alabama. He served in the Army Reserves. He married Betty Schatz in Tampa, Fla., in 1965. He lived in Florida before moving to Bellfalls. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 1993.
Survivors include three daughters, Hilda Lorine Fulton-King and Tommie Louise Rowland, both of Troy, and Tammy Joy Gutierrez of Belton; a brother, JT Fulton of Boaz, Ala.; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.